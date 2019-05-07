Megan (Moore) Dunne ’04 to be Inducted into Gunston’s Hall of Fame

by

On Tuesday, May 14, The Gunston School will host its annual Spring Sports Awards and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. At this year’s event Megan (Moore) Dunne ’04 will be inducted into Gunston’s Hall of Fame for her remarkable achievements in lacrosse, field hockey, and basketball. “Megan was a true triple threat and the definition of scholar-athlete,” said former athletic director and field hockey coach Anita Gruss. “There is no one more deserving of this award.”

“Gunston has always been a special place for me, and it’s truly an honor to be joining the Athletic Hall of Fame. I’m grateful for all of the support and encouragement I had from so many wonderful coaches and teammates while there. For a small school, our teams had a lot of success, and I attribute that to all of the people who have made Gunston what it is and who I was lucky enough to be surrounded by,” said Dunne.

During her high school career, Dunne was a four-time 1st Team ESIAC All-Conference Lacrosse Player, Team Captain, and MVP; 1st Team ESIAC All-Conference in Field Hockey; and in Basketball secured 1st Team ESIAC All-Conference two times, 2nd Team ESIAC All-Conference one time, Team Captain, and Team MVP. She was a recipient of the Gunston School Athletics Award and awarded the 12-Star Award, which was earned by participating in all 12 athletics seasons of her high school career.

“Megan’s excellence as an athlete was evident in every lacrosse game she played at Gunston,” said former coach Robert Fredland. “She was a scoring leader in each of her four seasons and recognized as the best by her peers and her opponents—selected as Most Valuable Player by her teammates and ESIAC Player of the year by conference coaches. And, although statistics and accolades are often used to measure success, Megan’s true greatness was revealed in her leadership both on and off the field. She proved, time and again, in every aspect of her life here at Gunston that she was truly an exceptional individual.”

Megan was equally outstanding in basketball. In her senior year, Megan scored over 200 points, grabbed over 200 rebounds, made over 50 blocks and 50 steals. “It was one of the best seasons in Gunston Girls Basketball history,” said her coach Mike Clemens. “Megan was instrumental in our team ending up with a winning record, where we beat Salisbury Christian, Salisbury School and Saints Peter and Paul.”

After graduation, Megan attended Gettysburg College, where she continued her legacy as a standout lacrosse player. She was an integral part of a Gettysburg Bullets squad that won two Centennial Conference Championships, made two NCAA Final Four appearances and four tournament appearances. In 2006, she helped lead the Bullets to a 21-1 record, falling only to The College of New Jersey in the National Title game. Megan was a three-time All-Centennial Conference mid-fielder, earning IWLCA All-American honors in her senior season. She was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team for her performances in the Final Four in 2006 and 2007 and served as a senior captain in 2008.

Dunne continued to pursue her love of lacrosse in coaching positions at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia and lastly as Emerson College’s Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach in Boston. While at W & L, Dunne helped lead the Generals to a No. 11 national ranking and the NCAA Regional Semi-Finals in 2011. She oversaw an offense that posted 15.35 goals per game in 2011 and 13.32 in 2010, bolstering the Generals to winning back to back Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships and making two NCAA appearances.

Megan left coaching in 2014 to pursue other career outlets and her love of writing. Dunne made her way into marketing and advertising, starting as a copywriter at Manhattan ad agency Vayner Media. Today, she is the Creative Director for Beacon Digital, a marketing agency that helps brands reach audiences across all channels, including websites, print, social media, and emerging tech platforms. Dunne now resides in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania with her husband, B.J., the Men’s Basketball Head Coach at Gettysburg College, where she enjoys supporting the Bullets and helping grow the game of lacrosse in the Gettysburg area.