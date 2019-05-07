​Sabine Harvey on Farmers’ Markets and Tea Parties ​

by

While it may indeed take a village to do certain things; in Chestertown, the phrase might be turned around to say it takes a Sabine Harvey.

From the moment she arrived with Washington College professor Michael Harvey decades ago, Sabine has been one of those extraordinary quiet forces in Kent County in countless areas. From being a Girl Scout leader, to PTA president, to being the volunteer president of the Chestertown Tea Party festival, it is hard to a more actively engaged community member. All of comes after her doing her day job as a horticulture program assistant with the University Of Maryland extension program.

Now, more recently, Sabine has added the role of managing Chestertown’s Farmers’ Market (taking over from the late Owen McCoy) which gave the Spy all the more reason to catch up with her on all this remarkable activity. We finally connected at the Spy HQ last week.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Chestertown Tea Party please go here. For the Chestertown Farmers’ Market please go here.