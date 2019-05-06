“Thru the Garden Gate” All Seasons Garden Club Show May 20

by

The All Seasons Garden Club (ASGC) will hold its biennial flower show on Monday, May 20, 2019, from noon until 3:00 PM, in Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 510 High Street, Chestertown. Attendance is free and open to the public.

The theme for the 2019 show is Thru the Garden Gate. Floral arrangements in four design classes will be presented. Each entry will satisfy rules of a specific design category and reflect one of the following themes: Garden Creation, Herb Garden, Tree House, and Garden Picnic.

In addition to the four Design Classes, there will be entries in as many as eighteen Horticultural Classes, which include dish gardens; window boxes; terraria; as well as individuals specimens of bulbs, evergreens, Columbine, Hosta, Lily, Peony, Rose, Iris, Baptisia, and Sedum.

The All Seasons Garden Club was organized in 1985 and draws most of its members from Kent and Queen Anne’s counties.

Diana Bonner, Kent Island Garden Club and past President of Maryland Federated Garden Club; Susie Middleton, Dorchester Garden Club; and Charlotte Hardman, Kent Island Garden Club will serve as judges for both the Design Class and Horticultural Class competitions.

Flyers describing the Design Classes for the show as well as other aspects of the judging are available by emailing Frank Creegan at fcreegan2@washcoll.edu.

Convenient and free parking for entrance into Sacred Heart Parish Hall is available in the lot at the corner of Calvert and Kent Streets.