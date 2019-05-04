Wye River Upper School Announces Two Key Positions

by

Wye River Upper School (WRUS) is pleased to announce two key positions have recently been filled. Matthew Cowan will serve as the WRUS Director of Education and Kimberleigh (Nichols) Garcia will be the WRUS Director of Enrollment Management and Communications.

WRUS is an independent, coed high school offering an engaging and supportive curriculum for bright students with learning differences. The school is located in the former Maryland National Guard Armory in Centreville, MD.

Mr. Cowan is returning to WRUS, having served as a social studies teacher for four years before leaving in 2017 to accept a position with Chesapeake Science Point Charter School in Hanover MD. In addition to his advisory and teaching responsibilities at CSP, Matt designed and executed professional development for his peers and strengthened delivery of innovative, data-driven classroom instruction.

As the WRUS Director of Education, Matt will oversee most aspects of curricular design and instruction, teacher professional growth and development, and partnerships with parents when creating programming for individual students. Chrissy Aull, Founding Head of School notes “The faculty, staff and students who know Mr. Cowan are simply thrilled to have him back and in a leadership role. He was an outstanding teacher and I have all confidence he will prove to be an excellent administrative leader.”

Another veteran Wye River teacher has accepted the position of WRUS Director of Enrollment Management and Communications. Mrs. Kimberleigh (Nichols) Garcia recently accepted the position and is phasing in to her duties effective immediately. Employed with WRUS since 2010, Garcia brings years of experience in both public and independent school settings. Aull advises, “Kim has a deep and sensitive understanding of the population of students we serve – she appreciates their numerous strengths and abilities and is constantly respectful of their needs. Kim will serve as an excellent ambassador for the school.”

WRUS accepts students on a rolling admissions basis. Students who attend Wye River come from several Maryland counties including Queen Anne’s, Anne Arundel, Talbot, Dorchester, Caroline and Kent. For more info about the school, visit www.wyeriverupperschool.org or contact Kimberleigh Garcia at 410-758-2922.