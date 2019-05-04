Spy Poem: Lying by Stan Salett

Lying Is Fine
(with considerable apology and great appreciation to E.E.Cummings )
lying is fine)but truth
?o
baby
i
wouldn’t like
Truth if Truth
were
good:for
when(instead of stopping to think)you
begin to feel of it, lying
‘s miraculous
why?be
cause lying is
perfectly natural;perfectly
putting
it mildly lively(but
Truth
is strictly
scientific
& artificial &
evil & legal)
we thank thee
god
almighty for lying
(forgive us,o life ! the sin of Truth
Stan Salett has been a policy adviser to the Kennedy, Carter, and Clinton administrations and is the author of The Edge of Politics: Stories from the Civil Rights Movement, the War on Poverty, and the Challenges of School Reform. He now lives in Kent County, Maryland and has been an advisor to the Spy since 2010.
