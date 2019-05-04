Spy Poem: Lying by Stan Salett

by

Lying Is Fine

(with considerable apology and great appreciation to E.E.Cummings )

lying is fine)but truth



?o

baby

i



wouldn’t like



Truth if Truth

were

good:for



when(instead of stopping to think)you



begin to feel of it, lying

‘s miraculous

why?be



cause lying is



perfectly natural;perfectly

putting

it mildly lively(but



Truth



is strictly

scientific

& artificial &



evil & legal)



we thank thee

god

almighty for lying

(forgive us,o life ! the sin of Truth

Stan Salett has been a policy adviser to the Kennedy, Carter, and Clinton administrations and is the author of The Edge of Politics: Stories from the Civil Rights Movement, the War on Poverty, and the Challenges of School Reform. He now lives in Kent County, Maryland and has been an advisor to the Spy since 2010.