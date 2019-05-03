Gunston Rowers Medal at MD/DE State Championships

by

On Saturday, April 27, Gunston rowers competed in the Maryland and Delaware State Championship Regatta at St. Andrew’s School. Heavy winds provided challenging conditions but the Herons excelled: the Boys’ Varsity 4+ crew of Caroline Roser ’19, Owen White ’20, Drew Seaman ’19, James Fordi ’21, and Jack Pigman ’21 finished 3rd, earning bronze medals. The Girls’ Varsity 4+ crew of Isabella Santoboni ’20, Elena Sherman ’19, Katie Easter ’19, Lydia Periconi ’21, and Megan Prochaska ’19 earned 1st place in their heat, then finished 4th overall in finals in a field of very competitive crews.

“This was a great day of racing for us as we prepare for the latter portion of the season,” Coach Ferguson said. “Our boys’ and girls’ crews continue to impress during practices and I was pleased they were able to get results in a competitive field with challenging conditions.”

The last regatta of the season is the Stotesbury Cup Regatta in Philadelphia on May 17 and 18. Stotesbury Cup is a national regatta, and one the largest high school rowing competitions in the country. This race will provide great experience and competition for our top varsity boats.