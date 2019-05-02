Rock Hall Welcomes All for a Community Paint Day

by

“Main Street Rock Hall” invites all interested community members to be part of The Rock Hall Mural Project by helping our artists to paint two of our newly-recreated murals on Saturday, May 11th, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM.

One of the murals is located on the Main Street side of Bayside Foods and the other at the rear of the Java Rock building on Sharp Street. A third, much smaller, mural at the rear of the Mainstay – while a part of the Rock Hall Mural Project – will not be part of the community paint day.

Preceding the community paint day, Kent County school children will have the first opportunity to become a part of this project with two paint days of their own. The three participating artists plan to complete their projects in early June, thus giving community members and visitors alike the opportunity to see and enjoy our new murals as our summer season gets underway.

Light refreshments will be served from 1:00 to 2:00 in the gazebo at Rock Hall Village on Main Street. Please come and join in the fun!