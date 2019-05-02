You are here: Home / Arts / Homepage Notes / Rock Hall Welcomes All for a Community Paint Day

Rock Hall Welcomes All for a Community Paint Day

May 2, 2019 by Leave a Comment
Share

“Main Street Rock Hall” invites all interested community members to be part of The Rock Hall Mural Project by helping our artists to paint two of our newly-recreated murals on Saturday, May 11th, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM.

One of the murals is located on the Main Street side of Bayside Foods and the other at the rear of the Java Rock building on Sharp Street.  A third, much smaller, mural at the rear of the Mainstay – while a part of the Rock Hall Mural Project – will not be part of the community paint day.

Preceding the community paint day, Kent County school children will have the first opportunity to become a part of this project with two paint days of their own. The three participating artists plan to complete their projects in early June, thus  giving community members and visitors alike the opportunity to see and enjoy our new murals as our summer season gets underway.

Light refreshments will be served from 1:00 to 2:00 in the gazebo at Rock Hall Village on Main Street.  Please come and join in the fun!

Filed Under: Homepage Notes, Portal Notes
|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

*

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.
×

Make a DonationMaybe later