The Artists’ Gallery Opens with Marc Rubin in “Looking Around” on First Friday

This First Friday, May 3rd, Marc Rubin will be the featured artist at The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown. In “Looking Around,” Marc paints still lives that invite meaning and evoke story. He captures everyday objects at eye-level and sized in the frame as they are in the world – but he imbues them with a spirit and presence so that, emotionally, they become larger than life.

Overall, as a classical representational oil painter, Marc’s paintings exude a timeless quality. His rich use of color and finely developed eye for composition set him apart from his contemporaries. Classically trained by his mentor, Thomas Buechner, in upstate New York, Rubin emerged from his art studies with a unique point of view. Rubin’s masterfully painted representational oils are exhibited in galleries throughout the Northeast, including The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown.

In addition to his work as a painter, Rubin is an award-winning graphic designer and owner of Marc Rubin Associates, which offers business-aligned creative solutions to graphic communications needs. He serves on the executive board of directors for the Arnot Art Museum, he is a member of the American Institute of Graphic Arts, the Design Management Institute and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Marc Rubin is resides in Elmira, NY with his family.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for a reception to meet the artist. Marc Rubin’s work will be featured throughout the month of May. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgallery.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.