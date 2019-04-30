New Vendors and WIC/SNAP Benefits at the Farmers Market

by

It’s now easier than ever for families in our community to benefit from the Chestertown Farmers Market (CFM). The market will offer a wider variety of food, including fish, and it will provide opportunities for people with food assistance benefits.

Starting May 4, the entire market will accept SNAP/EBT cards. As of June 8, families and individuals with WIC and SFMMP (Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program) benefits will be able to spend their special coupons at the market and receive matching funds in addition to their coupons.

The Chestertown Farmers Market is now a partner of Maryland Market Money (MMM), a statewide initiative funded by the Maryland Farmers Market Association that matches federal family assistance programs. SNAP/EBT program participants will receive $5 in MMM coins when they swipe their cards at the Market Manager’s booth. SNAP benefits and MMM coins can be used to buy produce, baked goods, meat, fish, poultry, eggs, dairy, jams, pickles, honey, and more. Market visitors who use WIC and SFMNP coupons will receive a dollar-for-dollar match. (WIC and SFMNP coupons will be issued starting June 8, and may be used for fruits and vegetables.)

In other news, this year CFM welcomes several new vendors. Where Pigs Fly Farm will be selling pasture-raised eggs, chickens and turkeys. Hunters Crabs is offering a wide array of local fish. Local dairy farmer Kathy Meyers is selling cheeses and butter made from milk from their herd of Guernsey cows. Chateau Bu-De Vineyard and Winery will offer wine tastings and bottles twice a month. And, starting in June, Wallin Organic Farm will sell certified organic produce and herbs.

CFM is looking for volunteers who can help with promoting the market, organizing occasional special events and assisting with the Maryland Market Money program. For more information about the market, or to volunteer, please contact market manager Sabine Harvey at greenbien@hotmail.com.