You are here: Home / Health / Homepage Notes / Local Leaders Join Chester River Health Foundation Board

Local Leaders Join Chester River Health Foundation Board

April 30, 2019 by 1 Comment
Share

Elizabeth (Barrie) Meima, chairperson of the Chester River Health Foundation, recently announced that two local community leaders have joined the Foundation’s Board of Directors: Kyle K. Kirby, Esq. of Rock Hall and Richard H. Lance, Ph.D., of Chestertown.

Kent County native Kyle Kirby graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management and is a Cum Laude graduate with a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law.  He practices with the MacLeod Law Group in Chestertown.

“I believe our hospital is a valuable part of our community and I am interested in getting more involved in service work within the community,” says Kirby. “My experience as an attorney will be beneficial to the Board in working toward the goals of the Foundation. I believe I also will also have the ability to connect with a younger generation of benefactors.”

Kyle K. Kirby, Esq. and Richard H. Lance, Ph.D.

Richard (Dick) Lance is a professor emeritus with Cornell University, College of Engineering, Theoretical and Applied Mechanics. He and his wife retired to Chestertown in 1998. He has continued to focus on teaching and has become closely associated with the Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning.

“I joined the Foundation Board after just getting out of the hospital,” says Lance. “My treatment and care were very good, and made me want to support the Foundation’s goal of advancing quality health care in our community.”

Speaking on behalf of the Foundation Board, Meima stated: “We are pleased to welcome these two community leaders who bring unique talents and dedication to support our mission.”

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,500 employees, medical staff, board members, and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

Filed Under: Homepage Notes, Portal Notes
|

*

Letters to Editor

  1. Carla Massoni says
    April 30, 2019 at 8:26 AM

    I have never met either gentleman. Pleased to hear Kyle wants “to get more involved in service work” and wish him well. Mr. Lance certainly has the motivation and as he connects with people throughout the County – he quickly will learn he is not alone.

    Reply

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.
×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.
×

Make a DonationMaybe later