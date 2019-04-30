Ken Cowan Organ Concert at Emmanuel Church May 10

by

Ken Cowan will make his 25th consecutive appearance at Emmanuel Church on May 10th at 7:30 p.m. This remarkably talented organist has played every year to enthusiastic followers since Emmanuel’s Harrison organ was installed. Besides displaying a huge variety of organ compositions at his recitals, all of the music is memorized.

Recent feature performances have included appearances at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa California, Philadelphia’s Verizon Hall, Spivey Hall, and Walt Disney Concert Hall, as well as concerts in Germany and Korea. In addition, Mr. Cowan has been a featured artist in recent years at the national conventions of the American Guild of Organists held in Los Angeles and Minneapolis, has performed at many regional conventions of the AGO, and has been featured at several conventions of the Organ Historical Society and the Royal Canadian College of Organists.

Ken received the Master’s degree and Artist Diploma from the Yale School of Music/Institute of Sacred Music, studying organ with Thomas Murray. Prior to attending Yale, he graduated with a Bachelor of Music degree from the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia where he studied with John Weaver. His major teacher during high school years was James Bingham, Organist/Choirmaster at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, in Buffalo, NY, which is not far from his hometown Thorold, Ontario, Canada.

In 2012 Mr. Cowan joined the keyboard faculty of the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University as Associate Professor and head of the organ program.

Tickets $20 at the door (students $5). For more information call the Church Office at 410-778-3477