Letter to Editor: Animal Care Shelter Asks for Kent County to Approve Zoning Changes

The Humane Society of Kent County, Inc, now known as Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, sold its’ Still Pond Road property, purchased in 2018, to CK Property Management, LLC on April 22, 2019.

While the non-profit organization believes it would have ultimately received all of the various approvals to build a new, much needed animal shelter on Still Pond Road, a potential delay to raise funds and to construct the building would be detrimental to our animals and organization. In addition, the Board of HSKC desires that a new animal care shelter for Kent County be a welcome addition and unifying event by everyone in our community.

The shelter Board is asking the Commissioners to recognize the Humane Society as an animal shelter, not a commercial kennel, and identify suitable zones for animal shelters. A recent Planning Commission meeting recommended that Industrial Zones be added to a contentious text amendment currently under consideration.

The Board of HSKC has authorized its president, Richard Keaveney and Executive Director Jane Welsh to identify potential sites for a new shelter compatible with anticipated changes in the County Code. The shelter will be looking for about 4 acres that is both visible and accessible for all of Kent County.

For more information please contact Richard Keaveney (rdkeaveney@gmail.com; 410-708-6470) or Jane Welsh (jwelsh@kenthumane.org or 443-994-9420.

