Chestertown’s Fiber Optics Guys: Andre and Andrew DeMattia

It has been pretty clear over the last decade that Chestertown still lacks a high power fiber optic internet connection solution. While Atlantic Broadband and Verizon have been using cable and DSL options for many years in town, the fact is that a fiber optic network is typically hundreds of times faster.

This gap is service has not only been noticed by residential customers, eager to provide family members with the capacity to stream movies, upload photos, and play games at the same time, it is the business community, highly dependent on high-speed internet access, that has seen this as a significant obstacle in relocating to Chestertown.

The future for upgrading the community to a fiber optic network looked bleak. Neither Atlantic Broadband of Verizon have committed to the expensive infrastructure costs required to get Chestertown up to speed.

But that is about the change as local twin brothers Andre and Andrew DeMattia roll out plans to fill the gap. Forming Talkie Communications in 2012 as a voice over internet service, the brothers, along with their staff of eight former Verizon employees, have recently decided to go all in providing their community with the fiber-optic network that seemed unimaginable only a year ago.

Starting with the Coventry Farms subdivision within the next sixty days, their plans call for making the fiber optic network to most residents within the town boundaries over the next two years. The Spy sat down with Andre and Andrew at Spy HQ in Chestertown last week to discuss their business model.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Talkie Communications please go here.