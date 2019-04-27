ShoreRivers and Washington College Present State of the Chester May 2

by

ShoreRivers and Washington College’s Center for Environment & Society will co-host the annual State of the Chester River and 2018 Report Card Release on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in the Hynson Lounge of Washington College, located at 300 Washington Avenue in Chestertown, Maryland. Doors open at 5:30pm, presentation begins at 6pm. Admission is free and open to the public. Light fare and refreshments will be provided, including local oysters by Orchard Point Oyster Company. The event is sponsored by Dock Street Foundation, The Easton Group and the Easton Branch at Morgan Stanley, and Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency, Inc.

ShoreRivers welcomes and encourages the community to join this evening of conversation and informative discussion as it releases its 2018 River Report Card. The report card reflects data collected at nearly 200 sites by ShoreRivers’ scientists, Riverkeepers, and more than 100 volunteers in ShoreRivers’ water quality monitoring program. This is an opportunity for the community to learn about the health and challenges of our local waterways and how the most recent grades compare to previous years. The State of the Chester will feature ShoreRivers Chester Riverkeeper Tim Trumbauer, who will give interpretations of 2018 water quality results. Notably, Trumbauer will discuss pollution reduction and the record-setting rainfall experienced in 2018.

“At ShoreRivers, we’re working hard to reduce pollution and protect the fragile Chester River ecosystem; but we face significant challenges such as the recent record rainfall,” says Trumbauer. “I invite the community to come learn about the latest Chester River water quality trends—good and bad—and hear about our latest restoration efforts, as well as ways the community can help.”

The Chestertown event will be the second of five ShoreRivers presentations throughout April and May, unveiling the results of extensive water quality monitoring. Subsequent presentations will take place in St. Michaels, Grasonville, and Betterton. These events will detail the state of the Choptank, Sassafras, Miles, and Wye Rivers, and Eastern Bay, depending on location. For more information, visit ShoreRivers.org/events or contact Julia Erbe at jerbe@shorerivers.org or 443.385.0511 ext. 210.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. We work collaboratively with our community yet maintain an uncompromising and independent voice for clean rivers and the living resources they support.