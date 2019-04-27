Behavioral Health Town Meeting and Resource Fair May 11

by

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Kent & Queen Anne’s Counties invites the public to attend a Behavioral Health Town Meeting and Resource Fair on Saturday, May 11 from 9 am to noon, at the United Methodist Church, 608 Church Hill Rd., Centreville. The event will provide information about community resources for addressing mental illness and substance abuse disorder, with exhibitors from local agencies and service providers in attendance.

The keynote speaker will be Janel Cubbage, Director of Suicide Prevention for the State of Maryland, who will speak on “Shattering the Silence: Let’s Talk about Suicide and Stigma.” She will describe how the state is supporting efforts for suicide prevention, including recognizing warning signs and what you can do if a loved one or someone you know is thinking about suicide.Suicide, a growing concern nationally for all age groups, is the second leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to 24 in the state of Maryland. The keynote address will be followed by a panel of local experts speaking on the topic of suicide and on related mental and behavioral health problems, and on resources for dealing with them.

For more information and to register, please contact NAMI K&QA; go to https://goo.gl/z1bL45, or call 410-884-8691.