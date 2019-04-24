Kids Grieve Too: Camp Courageous with Becky DeMattia

by

When Chestertown’s Becky DeMattia, Talbot Hospice’s bereavement coordinator, talks about providing support for children who grieve, it might seem odd at first to hear her talk about interjecting fun as part of that effort. But as you begin to understand that kids work through bereavement very differently from adults, it becomes much more clear how important a camp environment might be for a child struggling with the loss of a parent or another loved one.

As Becky tells us in our Spy interview, this is the reason that Talbot Hospice has just started Camp Courageous. This special children’s bereavement camp is designed for any youth, ages 6-12, who have experienced that kind of loss. This two-day camp will be held May 18-19, 2019, at the Talbot County Agricultural Center, and there is space for 35 participants. Each child attends the camp at no cost, to learn how to cope with the complex feelings of grief.

The goal is to provide an opportunity for children to process their losses in a healthy, peer supported environment via a curriculum of activities and therapeutic practices designed to teach children about themselves, and the grief they are experiencing. Together campers will discover ways to cope, realize they are a valuable member of the group and work together to overcome challenges ahead. The camp will also provide grief education, support, and resources to parents and families and help strengthen the family unit as they process the loss together.

We spent some time with Becky at the Hospice office in Easton last week.

For more information about Camp Courageous, please contact Becky DeMattia at 410-822-6681 or bdemattia@talbothospice.org.