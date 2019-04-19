Preservation Maryland to Host Pop-Up Office at The Bordley History Center

by

With support from the Rural Maryland Council, Preservation Maryland will host two preservation pop-up offices on the Eastern Shore.

Preservation Maryland will host a preservation pop-up office at The Bordley History Center, 301 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620, on Friday, May 3, 2019, 10AM-4PM. In coordination with the Kent County Historical Society, History Happy Hour will follow office hours from 5PM to 6PM with a lecture by Bayly Janson-La Palme on the history of the 200 block of High Street. Preservation Maryland will host a preservation pop-up office at the Downtown Salisbury Visitors Center in on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 10AM-4PM.

The public is encouraged to visit the pop-up office anytime between 10AM and 4PM to speak with a member of Preservation Maryland’s professional staff about their historic property and preservation questions. Information on state and non-profit programs for rural preservation and conservation will be on-hand as well as information about Preservation Maryland’s many initiatives and educational opportunities, including free print copies of the 50-page “Revitalizing Rural Maryland” resource guide. No appointment is needed.

Preservation Maryland is the state’s first and foremost historic preservation non-profit organization founded in 1931 and dedicated to preserving Maryland’s historic buildings, neighborhoods, landscapes, and archaeological sites through outreach, funding, and advocacy.

For additional information and comment, please contact Nicholas Redding, Executive Director, Preservation Maryland at nredding@presmd.org.