LGBTQ Pride Celebration May 2 to 5

The Maryland Mid-Shore chapter of PFLAG is hosting the first-ever LGBTQ Pride celebration on the Eastern Shore during the first weekend of May.

Befitting our chapter’s regional nature, Pride will be celebrated in multiple locations through a variety of activities that weekend:

• “Paint with Pride” at Kiln Born Creations in Easton, at 6:30 pm on Thursday, May 2;

• A Comedy Show at the Eastern Shore Conservation Center in Easton, at 8:00 pm on Friday, May 3;

• “Dance with Pride” in Chestertown’s Fountain Park, part of the Downtown Chestertown Association’s First Friday event, beginning at 5:00 pm on May 3;

• Participation in Easton’s Multicultural Festival at Idlewild Park, at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 4;

• The main “Pride in the Park” festival in Chestertown’s Fountain Park with music, speeches, and vendor booths, 1:00–5:00 pm on Saturday, May 4;

• A Drag Show at Washington College’s Decker Theater at 9:00 pm on Saturday, May 4; and

• A Drag Brunch at 447 Race Street in Cambridge at 2:30 pm on Sunday, May 5.

Individuals and families from across the Eastern Shore as well as Delaware, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. are expected to attend this historic occasion. It is anticipated that this will become an annual event.

For more information contact pflagchestertown@gmail.com.