Gunston Head Elected Board President of Regional Independent School Association

At the annual meeting of the Association of Independent Maryland and DC Schools (AIMS), the membership elected Gunston’s Head of School John Lewis to serve as the association’s board president beginning August 1, 2019. Founded in 1967, AIMS is the primary accreditation, advocacy, and professional development organization for 122 private independent schools in both Maryland and Washington, DC. It serves schools representing approximately 50,000 students and 12,000 employees.

Peter Baily, Executive Director of AIMS, commented that John Lewis continues a tradition of excellence in AIMS Board leadership. “He has distinguished himself by his wisdom, strategic thinking, and attention to the advancement of our member schools. John did a stellar job as the leader of our AIMS Commission on Accreditation, and I know he will do the same as he assumes Board leadership this summer.”

Lewis, who has served as The Gunston School’s Headmaster since 2010, recently completed a two-year term as the AIMS board vice president and is the former Chair of the AIMS Commission for Accreditation. Lewis shared, “AIMS is one of the most innovative and rigorous regional associations in the country and I’m grateful to play a role in supporting it. Within any society, a diversity of high-quality educational options is essential to a strong educational infrastructure—AIMS supports schools with a range of missions and student populations. On the Mid-Shore, there are five AIMS-accredited independent schools: The Gunston School, Wye River Upper School, Radcliffe Creek School, Kent School, and Country School.”

Assistant Head of Gunston, Christie Grabis who also serves on the AIMS Commission for Accreditation commented, “In addition to his commitment to the Gunston School, its students and families, John always considers the institution as a whole and our responsibility to the health and growth of education, and to independent education in particular. In the role of President, John’s leadership and vision will guide AIMS continued advancement and development as a leading independent education association.”