Garfield Center Announces the Opening of Where the Wild Things Are

On April 26th director Bee Betley will be opening a new show at the Garfield Center for the Arts; an adaptation of Maurice Sendak’s beloved children’s book, Where the Wild Things Are. A veteran of local theatre, this is Betley’s second full-length production since directing The Little Prince in 2018.

Feeling misunderstood at home and at school, mischievous Max (Lydia Sensenig) escapes to the land of the Wild Things, majestic — and sometimes fierce — creatures. They allow Max to become their leader, and he promises to create a kingdom where everyone will be happy. However, Max soon finds that being king is not easy and that, even being with the Wild Things, there is something missing.Also featuring Sarah Lyle, Izzie Southworth, Paul Cambardella, John Mann, Georgia Rickloff, Mike Heffron, Phebe Wood, Zach Ryan, Aaron Sensenig, Zuzu Kusmider and Alden Swanson.

The show runs for three weekends, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm, April 26 – May 12. This production is appropriate for all ages.

Where the Wild Things Are is sponsored by Aztec Environmental Inc. & Kaleidoscope Children’s Art Studio. The 2019 season of plays at the Garfield is dedicated to the memory of Judy Kohl, a board member, patron, benefactor and friend who is missed dearly.

Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors 65+and members of the US Military, and $10 for students. They are available online at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling the Garfield Center box office at 410-810-2060.