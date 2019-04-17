“Cars On High” Back in Gear April 18

by

The monthly Cars on High gatherings in downtown Chestertown resume for the season on Thursday, April 18, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Cars on High is held on the third Thursday of every month, April through October (weather permitting), in the 300 block of High Street adjacent to Fountain Park. The event welcomes owners to bring their classic, antique, exotic or custom cars downtown to share them with other car enthusiasts and the public. Smoke Rattle and Roll’s food truck will be selling food and beverages, and downtown restaurants will be open as usual for sit-down drinks and dinner.

The series is sponsored by the nonprofit Main Street Chestertown and organized by volunteers Jon and Barbara Slocum. For more information and updates, visit the Cars on High Facebook page.