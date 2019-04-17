Academy Art Museum Announces May Events

by

EXHIBITIONS

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat.

Richard Diebenkorn: Beginnings, 1942–1955

April 26–July 10

Reception: Friday, April 26, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.

The exhibition and its accompanying catalogue aim to present a comprehensive view of Diebenkorn’s evolution to maturity, focusing solely on the paintings and drawings that precede his 1955 shift to figuration at age 33. Included in the exhibition are 100 paintings and drawings primarily from the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation, many of which have not before been publicly exhibited. The exhibition is organized by the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation in conjunction with the Crocker Art Museum, and curated by Scott Shields, Associate Director and Chief Curator of the Crocker Art Museum, Sacramento, CA. The Academy Art Museum is the only venue on the East Coast.

Related Events:

Lecture: Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m. – Gretchen Diebenkorn Grant, My Father Richard Diebenkorn

ARTS EXPRESS TRIPS

WASHINGTON, DC

Visit the Museums Day

Wednesday, May 15

Cost: $45 Members, $49 Non-members

SPECIAL EVENTS

Open MIC

Second Wednesday Each Month

Get Out

May 8, 7 to 9 p.m.

Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

Art in Three Acts

Thursday, May 16, 6 p.m.

FREE. Refreshments available.

Come enjoy writers’ interpretations of artists’ works, including the works of Museum instructors and members of the Working Artist Forum and the St. Michaels Art League, as well as listen to local musicians’ interpretations of the artwork. Art in Three Acts promises to inspire and entertain.

Paint and Sip: Fine Craft and Craft Beer

Instructor: Theresa Schram

Wednesday, May 15, 6–8 p.m.

Cost: $45

Participants will learn glass painting techniques and have the chance to sip tasty craft beers.

ADULT CLASSES

Here is a sampling of the many classes, instructors, and mediums being featured. Please visit academyartmuseum.org to see a complete list of adult class offerings.

Drawing the Human Figure

Instructor: Brad Ross

5 weeks: May 1–29

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $150 Members, $200 Non-members

Modern Wall Hanging Workshop

Instructor: Jenny Walton

Three-Day Workshop: May 7–9

Tuesday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $120 Members, $144 Non-members

Painting the Landscape with Pastel

Instructor: Nick Serratore

Two-Day Workshop: May 4 and 5

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Cost: $175 Members, $210 Non-members

Paint Along with Diane and Sheryl

Mentors: Diane DuBois Mullaly and Sheryl Southwick

Three Days: May 28–30

Tuesday–Thursday: 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Cost $95 Members, $114 Non-members

Beginning and Intermediate Potter’s Wheel

Instructor: Paul Aspell

One Six-Week Session: May 8–June 12

Wednesdays, 9:30–11:30 a.m.

Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members

Intermediate /Advanced Hand Building

Instructor: Paul Aspell

One Six-Week Session: May 8–June 12

Wednesdays, 1–3 p.m.

Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members

Beginning / Intermediate / Advanced Pottery

Instructor: Stephen Walker

One Six-Week Session: May 8–June 12

Wednesdays, 6–8 p.m.

Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members

Edible Art! The Decorated Cookie

Instructor: Maggii Sarfaty

One-Day Workshop: May 21

Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost: $65 Members, $78 Non-members

Intermediate and Advanced Potter’s Wheel

Instructor: Paul Aspell

One Six-Week Session: May 6–June 10

Mondays, 1–3 p.m.

Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members

CHILDREN’S CLASSES

All aboard!! Travel the World to Canada

Instructor: Museum Staff

Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

FREE

Travel the World takes children ages 6+ and their parents on a “trip” to a far-away country…where they will work together on an art project typical of that country. Contact the Museum’s Director of Children’s Education and Community Programs, Constance Del Nero, at cdelnero@academyartmuseum.org if you have any questions.

SUMMER CAMPS

Academy Art Museum Summer Camps (PreK –High School)

Camps are offered weekly, beginning the last week of June and continuing through the third week of August. Most camps are between two and three hours long.

Academy Art Museum camps are designed to appeal to every age range and arts interest from pre-school summer-themed offerings to tween and teen crafts, such as paper-making and plaster sculpture. The Museum’s signature Kaleidoscope Camp—a perennial favorite—consists of multi-media projects, while other camps focus on building basic art skills, such as drawing and painting. New 2019 camps offer high school students advanced drawing and digital media expertise.

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

Ballroom and Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell

Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.