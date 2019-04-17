Academy Art Museum Announces May Events

EXHIBITIONS
The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat.
Richard Diebenkorn: Beginnings, 1942–1955
April 26–July 10
Reception: Friday, April 26, 5:30-7:00 p.m.
Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.
The exhibition and its accompanying catalogue aim to present a comprehensive view of Diebenkorn’s evolution to maturity, focusing solely on the paintings and drawings that precede his 1955 shift to figuration at age 33. Included in the exhibition are 100 paintings and drawings primarily from the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation, many of which have not before been publicly exhibited. The exhibition is organized by the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation in conjunction with the Crocker Art Museum, and curated by Scott Shields, Associate Director and Chief Curator of the Crocker Art Museum, Sacramento, CA. The Academy Art Museum is the only venue on the East Coast.
Related Events:
Lecture: Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m. – Gretchen Diebenkorn Grant, My Father Richard Diebenkorn
ARTS EXPRESS TRIPS
WASHINGTON, DC
Visit the Museums Day
Wednesday, May 15
Cost: $45 Members, $49 Non-members
SPECIAL EVENTS
Open MIC
Second Wednesday Each Month
Get Out
May 8, 7 to 9 p.m.
Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.
Art in Three Acts
Thursday, May 16, 6 p.m.
FREE. Refreshments available.
Come enjoy writers’ interpretations of artists’ works, including the works of Museum instructors and members of the Working Artist Forum and the St. Michaels Art League, as well as listen to local musicians’ interpretations of the artwork. Art in Three Acts promises to inspire and entertain.
Paint and Sip: Fine Craft and Craft Beer
Instructor: Theresa Schram
Wednesday, May 15, 6–8 p.m.
Cost: $45
Participants will learn glass painting techniques and have the chance to sip tasty craft beers.
ADULT CLASSES
Here is a sampling of the many classes, instructors, and mediums being featured. Please visit academyartmuseum.org to see a complete list of adult class offerings.
Drawing the Human Figure
Instructor: Brad Ross
5 weeks: May 1–29
Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Cost: $150 Members, $200 Non-members
Modern Wall Hanging Workshop
Instructor: Jenny Walton
Three-Day Workshop: May 7–9
Tuesday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Cost: $120 Members, $144 Non-members
Painting the Landscape with Pastel
Instructor: Nick Serratore
Two-Day Workshop: May 4 and 5
Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
Cost: $175 Members, $210 Non-members
Paint Along with Diane and Sheryl
Mentors: Diane DuBois Mullaly and Sheryl Southwick
Three Days: May 28–30
Tuesday–Thursday: 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
Cost $95 Members, $114 Non-members
Beginning and Intermediate Potter’s Wheel
Instructor: Paul Aspell
One Six-Week Session: May 8–June 12
Wednesdays, 9:30–11:30 a.m.
Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members
Intermediate /Advanced Hand Building
Instructor: Paul Aspell
One Six-Week Session: May 8–June 12
Wednesdays, 1–3 p.m.
Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members
Beginning / Intermediate / Advanced Pottery
Instructor: Stephen Walker
One Six-Week Session: May 8–June 12
Wednesdays, 6–8 p.m.
Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members
Edible Art! The Decorated Cookie
Instructor: Maggii Sarfaty
One-Day Workshop: May 21
Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Cost: $65 Members, $78 Non-members
Intermediate and Advanced Potter’s Wheel
Instructor: Paul Aspell
One Six-Week Session: May 6–June 10
Mondays, 1–3 p.m.
Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members
CHILDREN’S CLASSES
All aboard!! Travel the World to Canada
Instructor: Museum Staff
Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
FREE
Travel the World takes children ages 6+ and their parents on a “trip” to a far-away country…where they will work together on an art project typical of that country. Contact the Museum’s Director of Children’s Education and Community Programs, Constance Del Nero, at cdelnero@academyartmuseum.org if you have any questions.
SUMMER CAMPS
Academy Art Museum Summer Camps (PreK –High School)
Camps are offered weekly, beginning the last week of June and continuing through the third week of August. Most camps are between two and three hours long.
Academy Art Museum camps are designed to appeal to every age range and arts interest from pre-school summer-themed offerings to tween and teen crafts, such as paper-making and plaster sculpture. The Museum’s signature Kaleidoscope Camp—a perennial favorite—consists of multi-media projects, while other camps focus on building basic art skills, such as drawing and painting. New 2019 camps offer high school students advanced drawing and digital media expertise.
PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES
Piano & Guitar Lessons
Instructor: Raymond Remesch
Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com
Voice Lessons
Instructor: Georgiann Gibson
Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.
Ballroom and Latin Dance
Instructor: Amanda Showell
Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.
For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.