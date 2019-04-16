Gunston Hosted 6th Annual Crew Invitational

by

Saturday, April 6, was a beautiful morning on the Corsica River—a perfect day for The Gunston School to host seven visiting rowing programs for its 6th Annual Gunston Invitational. Nearly 500 spectators came to watch Gunston and fifty-five competing boats race in fourteen different categories. Gunston was able to showcase its extensive waterfront refurbishments, as well as its new athletic center, Heron House.

Both boys’ and girls’ crew each earned second-place finishes in two events and third-place finishes in two events.

“The Gunston Invitational is a great community-wide event,” said Athletic Director Jon Mellinger. “There were some great races with plenty of competitive finishes. Our crews were extremely disciplined throughout the day and were great hosts. This would not have been possible without our coaching staff, parent volunteers, and student-athletes.”

Head Coach Erin Ferguson added, “Coach Gross, Coach Boone, and I are proud of how well our boats raced. We had little time training on the water this spring due to weather conditions, however, rowers and coxswains conditioned hard throughout the winter and it paid off this past weekend. We’re looking forward to the Maryland State Championships and the Stotesbury Cup.”