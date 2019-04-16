10th Annual Paint the Town, Kent County’s Plein Air Festival

by

An announcement went out calling for artists to participate in the Chestertown RiverArts 10th Annual “Paint the Town,” taking place April 25-28. The fifty-five openings filled quickly. In addition to our talented local artists many other artists will be coming from throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

It is a credit to the Kent County community that many artists and visitors return to “Paint the Town” annually because “everyone is so friendly” and the area’s scenery is so beautiful and diverse. The artists enjoy finding new landscapes to explore or working a scene in more depth, especially when local residents share their favorite places. Sometimes artists try another technique or medium and find it helpful to see how an audience reacts to it.

For a few days these artists will be totally immersed in painting and connecting with people who are watching them paint, giving artists the opportunity to practice talking and painting at the same time. The result is a wonderful overview of paintings that capture the county including historic buildings and street scenes, gardens, rural expanses, seascapes, nautical views, and more.

The artists will paint for three days. On Thursday and Friday they will paint wherever they choose in Kent and Upper Queen Anne’s Counties. On Saturday the artists will be encouraged to paint in downtown Chestertown.

The paintings will be framed and available for sale at the free “Wet Paint Reception and Sale” on Saturday, April 27, 5:30-8:00pm at RiverArts. The artists will have their own say by voting “Best in Show” and “Best Body of Work”. Sales tend to be brisk so visitors are encouraged to make their choices during the reception. However, if more time is needed, the paintings can be viewed again the next day until 3pm.

Sunday morning is for “Quick Draw” where artists have two hours to paint a scene. Several additional artists who could not participate during the week will have the opportunity to be part of “Quick Draw.” These paintings will also be for sale 11am-noon in Fountain Park. In case of inclement weather, the paintings will be moved to the breezeway near RiverArts.

A judge will award 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places. The public will also be invited to vote for the “People’s Choice.”

For more information on “Paint the Town” go to www.chestertownriverarts.org/events and click on Paint the Town or call 410-778-6300

RiverArts Galleries & Gift Shop 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.

KidSPOT Creativity Center next door to the gallery. ArtsAlive Education Center 200 High St., the Clay Studio, 204 High St.

