Farming Community Comes Together to Educate Our Youth

by

The Agriculture community in Queen Anne’s County in partnership with the Board of Education recently came together for the 3nd year to deliver unbiased, science and researched based education to all the 7th grade students in the county. The Agriculture Awareness Day was held April 9 & 10 at the Queen Anne’s County 4-H Park.

Agricultural leaders have talked about how to educate our youth on the many sectors of farming and the many careers. It’s a massive undertaking and most of us don’t have the staff or volunteers to offer such a training by ourselves. The two day event required 120 volunteers.

The educational program was possible because of the following committee coming together to plan and teach: Maryland Grain Producers, Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation, QAC Farm Bureau, QAC Board of Education, QAC Government, QACHS FFA, Queen Anne’s Soil Conservation District, University of Maryland Extension, Wye Research and Education Center, USDA Farm Service Agency, Young Farmers and many other volunteers in our community.

The objective of the program is to increase awareness of agriculture in Maryland and the numerous career opportunities available. The day included five interactive stations with topics that included: grains, conservation practices, technology, farm animals, aquaculture, vegetables, nurseries, forestry, career choices and much more.

We would like to thank our sponsors for their monetary support. We plan to continue this educational program and hope to be a model for other counties and regions.

Sponsors/Donors/Educators included:

Arnold Farms

Axis Seed

Coldwell Banker Waterman Reality Company

Farm Credit

Fisherman’s Daughter Brand Oysters

Godfrey’s Farm

Hort, Inc.

J. Clarke Show Feeds

James & Linda Hall

Marydel Ag Supply

Maryland Agriculture Education Foundation

Maryland Farm Bureau

Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board

Maryland State FFA Officers

Mountaire Farms

Nagel Crop Insurance

Nagel Farm Service

Phillips Wharf

QAC 4-H Dairy Goat Club

QAC Extension Advisory Council

QACHS FFA

QACTV

Quee Anne’s County 4-Her’s

Queen Anne’s County 4- H All Stars

Queen Anne’s County Commissioners

Queen Anne’s County Farm Bureau

Queen Anne’s Soil Conservation District

Queen Anne’s County 4-H

Queen Anne’s County FFA

Queen Anne’s County Master Gardeners

Queenstown Bank

Shore United Bank

Southern States

Upper Shore Regional Council

University of Maryland Extension

USDA Farm Service Agency

Willard Agri-Service

Wye Research and Education Center

Animals displayed by:

Jessica Clarke

Alexander Evans

Alan Eck

Tom Jackson

Brigid, Helen & Brenan King

Leslie Moore

Temple & Madeline Rhodes

Annie Seward

Katie Starr

Quinn Williams