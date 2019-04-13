Chesapeake College Names David A. Harper, Jr. Vice-President for Workforce and Academic Programs

by

Mr. Dave Harper, the current Interim Vice-President for Workforce and Academic Programs, has been permanently appointed to the position. He brings with his appointment strong connections to the region and commitment to Chesapeake’s students.

Mr. Harper was appointed to the position following a nationwide search and process that recently culminated in an on-campus day of interviews with a formal presentation to the college community.

Mr. Harper accepted the interim appointment January 2018 after serving as Dean for Faculty and Teaching and as a faculty member in the English Department. Previously, he was a faculty member, assistant dean and honors program director at Chesapeake.

“Dave has the vision to lead our academic and workforce programs into the future. He possesses formal training in leadership and has experience in both academic and non-academic settings as an administrator and manager,” said President Cliff Coppersmith. “Throughout his experience he has successfully developed workforce and academic programs, promoted innovative curriculum, collaborated productively with student services and established strong connections to industry and business partners to support effective applied technology programs at the College. He is fundamentally student centered in his work.”

Mr. Harper is currently pursuing a doctorate in biblical studies at the Capital Seminary and Graduate School (Greenbelt, MD). He earned his baccalaureate degree at the University of Richmond’s Jepson School of Leadership Studies and a master’s degree in English literature at Washington College. He has completed additional coursework in literature at the University of Maryland and graduate level work in leadership studies at the National Outdoor Leadership School in Lander, Wyoming.

“I love this college and the community it serves. I intend to work very hard on behalf of both,” Mr. Harper said. “I look forward to working with the college community to implement our new Strategic Plan.”

Mr. Harper resides on his family’s farm in Caroline County with his wife, Christy, and their two children.