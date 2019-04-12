“How Maryland Secures Its Elections Systems” Presented by LWV of Kent County

by

“How Maryland Secures Its Elections Systems” will be the presentation topic at the Annual Meeting of the League of Women Voters of Kent County, with Nikki Charlson, Deputy Administrator, Maryland State Board of Elections as the featured speaker. The meeting will take place at Emmanuel Episcopal Church (Parish Hall) 101 N. Cross Street, Chestertown on Thursday April 25, 2019 and is free and open to the public. A luncheon will be provided for $30 per person and will begin at 11:30 a.m. The presentation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Please RSVP by April 17 at LZelinski@lwvmd.org or 703-966-7660 to reserve a seat for the luncheon and presentation, or presentation only and tell us how many are in your party. The cost of the luncheon may be paid at the door.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government.