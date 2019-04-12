A Film Teaser by Kurt Kolaja for Those Wild Horses of Chincoteague

by

As readers of the Spy know, we have a special affection for the masterful short teaser films that encourage attendance to film festivals as well as other special screenings of independent film. Sadly, these sometimes work of shear genius are rarely acknowledged enough.

One of the most recent came to the Spy’s attention by local filmmaker Kurt Kulia to drum up viewership for the upcoming broadcast on MTV of his speciatalor documentary The Wild Ponies of Chincoteague for Chesapeake Bay Week on April 22.

For more information please go here.