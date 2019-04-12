3rd Annual KART KLASSIC Golf Tournament April 26

by

The Kent Association of Riding Therapy (KART) is hosting its 3rd Annual KART KLASSIC Golf Tournament at Back Creek Golf Club in Middletown, DE on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1 pm.

The event is a major fundraiser to support their program which provides horseback riding therapy to children and adult with special needs, including some wheel chair bound riders from Camp Fairlee, an Easter Seals camp servicing Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. They provide this service for free to six local Kent County Schools. This past year, KART has added a program for Kent Center adults with special needs and a program for Veterans. Riding therapy benefits can be seen as the riders have increased self-esteem, self-confidence, coordination, balance, focus and other physical as well as social, emotional and behavioral improvements.

Funds raised this year by the KART KLASSIC will be used to support their seven program horses and their three Certified Instructors necessary to provide services to more than 200 special needs children and adults throughout a one-year period. In previous years, funds raised by the golf tournament were used for safety certified helmets for the riders and a special mechanical lift to help wheelchair bound riders mount their horses.

The first tournament attracted over 70 players and has been growing significantly each year. Back Creek Golf Club has been voted as Golfweek’s “Best 100 Modern Courses in the US” and Golf Travel Magazine’s “Top 40 Public Courses in the US” for two consecutive years.

The golf tournament is an opportunity to golf at an award-winning venue while supporting, KART, an important organization serving a very deserving special needs community.

There is still time to register to play or be a sponsor! Visit KART’s website at www.kentridingtherapy.org or contact Theresa Snyder at 410-870-5596 or kentridingtherapy@gmail.com.

KART is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and a United Way Agency.