RiverArts Minute: The Art of Stewardship Project

In collaboration with Greg Mort and the Art of Stewardship Project, each April, RiverArts celebrates the community’s long tradition of environmental conservation by hosting The Art of Stewardship Exhibition.
The Art and Poetry reflect a moment, experience, realization or vision of nature that inspires a new outlook.
Awards Ceremony, 2D & 3D and Gallery Talk: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 5:30 – 7pm
Pat Herold Nielsen Poetry Awards and Reading: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 5:30
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.