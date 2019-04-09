RiverArts Minute: The Art of Stewardship Project

by

In collaboration with Greg Mort and the Art of Stewardship Project, each April, RiverArts celebrates the community’s long tradition of environmental conservation by hosting The Art of Stewardship Exhibition.

The Art and Poetry reflect a moment, experience, realization or vision of nature that inspires a new outlook.

Awards Ceremony, 2D & 3D and Gallery Talk: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 5:30 – 7pm

Pat Herold Nielsen Poetry Awards and Reading: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 5:30