Land Conservancy’s Planning Conference to Focus on Regional Transportation Issues

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is a key artery that moves people and goods throughout the state, keeping Maryland’s heart pumping. Unfortunately, increased traffic has clogged that artery and continues to hurt Marylanders from the perspectives of business, quality of life, and more. From beach travelers to daily commuters, all would benefit from a suite of solutions reducing traffic congestion as soon as possible. Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) believes that now is the time to have that conversation.

Held on Thursday, April 18th from 9am to 4pm and (fittingly) hosted at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club with the bridge as a backdrop, ESLC’s 19th Annual Planning Conference – Congestion Ahead: Rerouting… – will stimulate conversation around ways to reduce traffic congestion today. Through interactive panel discussions and keynote speakers, guests will leave with a better understanding of this regional issue and the possible solutions for traffic congestion.

Tickets for the affair are $55 ($25 students) and are available for purchase at www.eslc.org. Attendees will be treated to a delicious, locally sourced buffet, as well as a mindfulness session entitled “Meditation for Road Rage Relief”, courtesy of Easton’s Ebbtide Wellness.

“We encourage planners, commuters, and any resident concerned about this pressing issue to not sit on the sidelines while decisions regarding the future of transportation affecting the Chesapeake Bay region are being decided,” says ESLC’s Director of Communications David Ferraris. “This is your opportunity to learn more about all of the traffic mitigation concepts on the table – from high-speed toll lanes and potential mass transit options to creating tech-friendly workspaces where commuters can work remotely – there are solutions that can be incorporated now and we intend to focus on them.”

Speakers and panelists include regional decision makers from organizations such as Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Department of Commerce, Maryland Transit Administration, American Farmland Trust, engineering/infrastructure firm AECOM, and others.