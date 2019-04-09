Few Tickets Remain for the Talbot County Garden Club’s Spring Symposium

by

Only a few tickets remain available for The Talbot County Garden Club’s biennial spring symposium on April 23, 2019, featuring two nationally renowned speakers and award-winning floral designers from the Club.

The event will be held at The Milestone in Easton. Tickets are $90 each, and include the program, a light breakfast, lunch, and the opportunity to shop with merchants. To purchase tickets, mail a check to the Talbot County Garden Club at P.O. Box 1524, Easton, MD 21601.

The speakers include:

Award-winning gardener and contributing editor for Fine Gardening, Stephanie Cohen, will present a vibrant talk on “New and Underused Perennials.”

Award-winning gardener, floral designer and owner of Love ‘n Fresh Flowers, Jennie Love, who trained as both a horticulturist and floral designer at Longwood Gardens, will create designs from her sustainably managed urban flower farm and design studios in Philadelphia.

And, back by popular demand, four very talented members of the Talbot County Garden Club will dazzle attendees with their floral designs.

“We are looking forward to what promises to be one of our best symposiums yet,” said Symposium Chairwoman, Kim Eckart. “This is our major fundraiser for 2019 and will fund our community service projects throughout Talbot County.”

The Symposium is an opportunity to learn while enjoying a day with fellow gardeners and floral designers.