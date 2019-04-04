Historic Chestertown Walking Tour Now Paperless

by

Chestertown’s walking tour of its iconic historic homes now has a paperless alternative.

The Historical Society of Kent County’s is offering the “Walking Tour of Historic Chestertown/Architectural Guide and Sites of Interest” on its website. Just go to the website at www.kentcountyhistory.org and the tour link can be on the homepage.

“We have brought the walking tour into the 21st century,” said Society president Stephen Frohock. “We understand that people today may be more comfortable with an online tour than a paper tour. Plus, you can view it anytime, anywhere, and see the houses in any order. It’s very versatile and just plain fun.”

The original Architectural Tour was commissioned by the Town of Chestertown and was written by local historian Robert J.H. Janson-LaPalme. The Tour has been a staple for Historic Downtown Chestertown visitors since it first appeared in 1985. The Society’s online version is produced with permission of the Town.

The paper version of the Tour will continue to be available through the Kent County Office of Tourism, the Visitors Center on Cross Street, and the Bordley History Center at 301 High Street.