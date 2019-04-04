Heads Up: Route 213 in Centreville to Close for a Few Days

by

At 7 p.m., April 5, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will close MD 213 (Liberty Street/Commerce Street/Church Hill Road) in Centreville through the weekend to install a temporary “jump bridge” over Gravel Run, weather permitting. The closure will be just south of MD 305 (Hope Road). MD 213 will reopen no later than 5 a.m. Monday, April 8.

Motorists will be detoured using MD 305 and MD 304 (Ruthsburg Road/Water Street) to navigate around the closure. Business access will be maintained at all times.

The temporary bridge will allow MDOT SHA to maintain vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the week while crews replace the Gravel Run bridge deck (driving surface). Up to four weekend closures may be needed to complete the work, which includes bridge deck replacement, abutment repairs, new sidewalks, new lighting and paving. The installation of the jump bridge will enable the contractor to expedite the project and minimize long-term impacts to traffic.

The MD 213 Bridge over Gravel Run is one of two ongoing bridge replacement projects in Centreville under a $5.2 million contract awarded to McLean Contracting of Glen Burnie. At the south end of town, MDOT SHA is replacing the MD 213 Bridge over Old Mill Stream Branch. To minimize public impacts, the new bridge will be constructed adjacent to the existing bridge then moved into place under a weekend closure. Up to four weekend closures may be needed to complete work on this bridge. MDOT SHA expects to complete both bridges by the end of this year.

On average, more than 10,000 vehicles travel MD 213 through Centreville each day. For more information on both bridge replacement/rehabilitation projects, click here.