Announcement of Congressional Art Competition for Maryland’s First District

Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) is pleased to announce that the 2019 Congressional Art Competition is now open for submissions. The competition recognizes talented high school artists from around the country, and is supported by the entirety of the U.S. House of Representatives. Winners from each congressional district will be eligible to attend the National Reception in Washington, D.C.

All high school students in Maryland’s First Congressional District are encouraged to apply. A winner from each congressional district will be chosen to display his or her artwork in the U.S. Capitol building for one year.

“I am pleased to announce that the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are once again sponsoring a nation-wide high school art competition this spring, and I appreciate this opportunity to recognize the talented young artists of Maryland’s First District,” said Congressman Harris. “I am continuously impressed by the submissions we receive and am honored to display the First District runners-up in my office. I eagerly anticipate seeing the winning piece from the First District hanging in the U.S. Capitol.”

Since the first Congressional Art Competition in 1982, over 650,000 high school students have submitted their art work to the competition judges. For full competition guidelines and the student release forms, please visit Congressman Harris’ website at harris.house.gov. Go to the “Services” tab at the top of the screen and click on “Art Competition.”

The deadline for submissions is April 18, 2019.

