Sultana Will Host Camper’s Preview this First Friday

Spring has just begun, but Sultana Education Foundation’s summer programs are currently 84% full, with a few spots left on board the schooner Sultana and within the kayak and canoe adventures. These programs provide kids ages 5-18 with extraordinary opportunities to experience the Chesapeake Bay in creative and unique ways that most can only imagine, encouraging participants to engage socially, learn new skills and develop confidence in a rage of activities.
On April 5th at 5pm, during Chestertown’s First Friday monthly event, Sultana Education Foundation will open its doors at the the Holt Education Center to host a camper’s summer preview. Current enrollees and interested applicants can play within a campsite village, watch a video and photo montage of prior trips, roast smores on the fire, and engage in other example activities.
Sign up your child, a family member, a friend or yourself for one of these epic adventures today while you still can. http://sultanaeducation.org/
