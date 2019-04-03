25 Years of Light, Water and Stone with Greg Mort and Shelley Robzen

by

Over the next several months, Massoniart and its owner Carla Massoni will be celebrating thirty years of exhibiting some of the best artists in the Mid-Atlantic region. It is a remarkable achievement for Carla and the greater Mid-Shore that this exceptional gallery, which could easily have been at home in the art districts of Washington or Philadelphia, will be shortly be entering its fourth decade.

And yet perhaps one of the most fitting tributes for this anniversary for Massoniart is actually one that celebrates two of the gallery’s most distinguished artists, painter Greg Mort and sculptor Shelley Robzen.

For twenty-five years, these peerless artists have shown their work together even though they have never collaborated in the true sense of the word. United by Massoni’s famous matchmaking skills, Greg and Shelley’s work seamlessly complimented to each other’s work through by their masterful use of light and structure without any premeditation or planning on their part.

But after twenty-five years, it was in Carla’s nature to shake it up a bit. For the first time, she asked the artists to compared notes and images or their work before their joint exhibition Light Water and Stone opened. Their challenge – no small task – was to capture the invisible element of light.

Last Saturday, the Spy visited with Greg and Shelley at Massoniart to talk about their twenty-five years with Carla, their work, and how they have attempted to satisfy this exciting challenge.

There will be numerous opportunities to meet with the artists including the Opening Reception on Saturday, March 30, 12-3 pm. The Chestertown April First Friday reception Friday, April 5, 5-7:30 pm. An Artist Talk on Saturday, April 6 at 12 noon. And the closing reception on May First Friday, May 3, 5-7:30 pm.Private appointments may be scheduled and groups are welcome. Contact: Carla Massoni, 410-778-7330, info@massoniart.com. For additional information please visit: www.massoniart.com.