The Artists’ Gallery Features Nancy R. Thomas in “Dreamscapes”

For the month of April, The Artists’ Gallery will feature “Dreamscapes” by Nancy R. Thomas. After many years of painting from life, it was the desire of the artist to paint a series based on inspiration from the mind’s eye. The result was “Dreamscapes,” a collection of conceptual landscapes inspired by past observation and experience. This series done in the studio, reflects her love for the rural landscape and waterways surrounding her home in Ridgely, MD. In production of the show Thomas drew loosely on past plein air works in oil and a process called Clay Monoprinting. Clay Monoprints are original pieces, hand pulled from a leather hard slab of clay. The medium is pure pigment and kaolin mixed with water. The artist starts with a concept, but from there the method is very intuitive and develops with the application of layers, giving a three dimensional look to the finished work. It is a method developed by Mitch Lyons, with whom Thomas studied.

Thomas became a Partner with The Artists’ Gallery in 2010. She is a juried member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society and the Working Artist Forum of Easton (past President) and an associate member of Oil Painters of America. She participates in many regional plein air festivals, the Local Color Show and the Oxford Fine Arts Festival. In 2018 Thomas was juried into Plein Air Easton, the premier plein air festival in the country. One of her exhibition pieces, “Kingston Landing View,” was purchased for a permanent collection of agricultural related paintings being assembled by an agricultural committee. Upon completion, the collection will become a touring show.

The opening reception for “Dreamscapes” is First Friday, April 5th from 5 to 8 pm. Come and meet the artist! The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m -5 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com, www.facebook.com/6goodpainters or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.