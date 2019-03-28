On Prejudice by Angela Rieck

by

Prejudice comes in many forms…even in the dog world. There are some breeds that are universally feared: Pit Bulls, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Rottweilers. Yet these dogs have a bad reputation only because they have a powerful bite. Their dispositions are usually gentle and sweet and often nicer than smaller, less intimidating dogs, but their menacing appearance engenders fear.

Which brings me to my story. Last year I adopted an adorable Maltese mix named Gus. As Gus gains confidence, he becomes even sweeter. He approaches people with his big brown eyes, smiling expression and sweet disposition. As I walk through town, many people and children ask permission to pet his soft baby-fine, white fur and look into those big, beautiful brown eyes. Despite his gentle appearance, he has a fear of big dogs. When he encounters one at close range, he often takes an aggressive stance, planting his feet and staring at it while giving a tiny growl, too cute to be menacing to anyone but another member of the animal kingdom.

Last summer I took Gus to the farmer’s market and out of the corner of my eye I saw him direct his threatening stance to a pit bull mix. That dog, believing his owner to be threatened, immediately charged Gus, growling fiercely and almost knocking his owner down. We both were able to grab our dogs (Gus is only 14 pounds, so it was pretty easy for me) and continue shopping.

The observers, on the other hand, were not so forgiving and glared at the pit bull mix. They went to Gus to console him; as they kneeled down, he would put his soft little front paws on their knees, showing his big brown sweet doe eyes, perk up his small ears that lopped to the side, and give a little snuggling grunt. As they were soothing Gus, I informed them that, indeed, Gus had started the fight. They found that even more charming and pronounced him to be both brave and cute. Gus just stared up at them blinking his sweet big eyes, begging for their affection, who me?

Yes, you.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.