“English Gardens” Lecture by Katherine Astor April 10

On April 10, The Garden Club of the Eastern Shore and The Talbot County Garden Club are presenting a lecture on “English Gardens” by English gardener and garden lecturer extraordinaire, Katherine Astor. For the past 25 years Ms. Astor has organized garden tours to the South of England, Scotland and Ireland, as well as to Provence, Umbria and Tuscany. Well received as a lecturer all over the United States, in 2013 she was made an honorary member of the Garden Club of America and serves as one of their international speakers. Her diploma “with distinction” in Garden Design form Reading University, England was strengthened by a Garden Study Group she formed with twelve friends to learn practical horticulture under the guidance of Tom Moore at the English Gardening School.

Before focusing on her career in gardens, Ms. Aster worked for six years in the Duke of Edinburgh’s private office at Buckingham Palace, working for his Equerry and planning his itineraries and programs. As part of her former job, she travelled abroad on on State Visits with Her Majesty the Queen and also with the Duke of Edinburgh, including trips on the Royal Yacht Britannia and The Queen’s Flight. Ms. Astor’s love of and expertise in gardening coupled with her broad experience will charm any gardener!

The lecture if being held on Wednesday April 10 at 2 PM at Temple B’Nai Israel, 7199 Tristan Dr, Easton. Tea to follow the lecture. For reservation, please mail check made out to The Garden Club of the Eastern Shore for $50/person and mail to PO Box 1026, Easton, Md 21601.