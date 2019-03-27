The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County Announces “Shelter Showdown

by

The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County (formerly known as the Humane Society of Kent County) will be letting loose its cuddly canines and fickle felines (figuratively speaking) at its first annual SHELTER SHOWDOWN on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm at the Kent County Community Center in Worton, M.D.

This exciting event – which is NOT A GALA! Will consist of a “feud styled” game show with local businesses competing “like cats and dogs”. Inaugural year competitors include Fleetwood Insurance Group vs Chesapeake Bank and Trust and Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate vs Cross Street Realtors, followed by the Ultimate Championship Round between the two winning teams. The grand prize is an overnight stay at The Animal Shelter.

The sweet and savory buffet will be deliciously created by Fish Whistle and the amazingly talented and well-known 8-member band Nightlife will make for a great party for everyone, young and young at heart!

Yerkes Construction, this year’s Premier Event Sponsor, will be creating the game show set design and a good portion of the unique event ambiance. Finally, no party is complete without a well-stocked, carefully executed “beverage center”. The Showdown’s two GLOW BARS are being generously provided by Molly Place Premium Outfitters and will include signature cocktails exclusively crafted by Neyah White of LTO Chestertown.

Everyone will want to show up at the Showdown!

Ticket prices are $125 and $150 per person, with a special “Late Night” ticket for $60.

For more details and ticket purchases go to KentHumane.org/shelter-showdown or email sappel@kenthumane.org.

All proceeds benefit The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County.