Fithian Retiring as Town Manager

Ron Fithian is retiring as Town Manager of Rock Hall.

In a letter to the mayor and council, he wrote: “After approx. 21 years and 6 months of serving as the Town Manager of Rock Hall, I find that it is time for me to retire. I am hereby giving my 2 weeks notice. My last day of work will be April 10th, 2019. I wish the Town well in the years to come. I appreciate having the opportunity to serve the people of the town that I grew up with. Thanks for everything.”

A lifelong resident of Rock Hall, Fithian has served as Town Manager since 1997 and is currently a county commissioner of Kent County. Born and raised in Rock Hall, Fithian is a graduate of Kent County High School, He followed his father’s vocation and began working as a waterman on the Chesapeake Bay while still in his teens. In 1994, he was elected as a Kent County commissioner, serving two terms that ended in 2002. He returned to the commission in 2006 and served as commission president from 2010 to 2014. His current term as commissioner runs until 2022.

Fithian has also served on the Kent County Waterman’s Association, the Kent County Public Landings and Facilities Board, and the Kent County Local Management Board and Social Services.

Fithian and Rock Hall Mayor Brian Jones, along with the town council and administration, have come under public scrutiny after a recent unfavorable audit of the town’s finances. There has also been controversy about a sharp 30 percent increase in the town’s water and sewer rates.

