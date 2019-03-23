Caitlin Patton & Sammy Marshall at The Mainstay March 29

by

Marshall and Patton at The Mainstay — sounds like a jam session of World War II generals.

Fear not. When Caitlin Patton and pianist Sammy Marshall join forces on March 29 at the popular Rock Hall venue, The Mainstay, it’ll be to make music, not war. The Chester River Chorale and the National Music Festival will share the proceeds of this benefit concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

“The two organizations work together very collaboratively and many music lovers in the community attend and support both,” Patton said. “So, it made sense to me to try to raise money for both of these organizations that I cherish so much.”

Patton’s Mainstay program will include Broadway songs, popular music, and tunes from the Great American Songbook – standards by the likes of Cole Porter, Kurt Weill, Stephen Sondheim, Hoagy Carmichael, and Jerome Kern. She’ll also include music made popular by Adele, Sarah McLachlan, and Reba McEntire, among others.

“It’s a huge honor for me to work with Sammy, and it took me a while to work up the courage to even ask him if he would do this concert with me,” Patton added. “I was beyond thrilled when he said yes!” Marshall, a recently retired U.S. Army Sergeant Major, was pianist for the Soldier’s Chorus for 12 years.

Patton is a woman of many talents: she plays violin and viola, teaches, sings, and raises dairy goats. As an arts administrator, she is cofounder and Executive Director of the National Music Festival here in Kent County.

The duo is a natural pairing because of their intersecting musical lives. For the past nine years, Marshall has been the accompanist for the Chorale, of which Patton is a member and Board President. Marshall is the Collaborative Piano Mentor for the National Music Festival, June 2-15.

“Doing a recital like this — especially with Sammy at the piano — is a bucket list item. I’ve never done anything like it,” Patton said.

Marshall said, “It’s been fun to take pieces that might be recorded with an orchestra, a big band, or a pop electronic band, and translate that to the bare bones of piano and voice. The music becomes more intimate and personal as we figure out how to present our journey to the audience. Perfect for a venue like The Mainstay.”

Patton added, “There will be funny songs, touching songs, sad songs, love songs, and even a couple of rather naughty songs.”

Marshall is comfortable in a wide range of musical styles, from church to swing. He is also the pianist for the Frederick Chorale, Columbia Pro Cantare, University of Maryland Baltimore County, and Music Director of the Halethorpe-Relay United Methodist Church.

“Caitlin and I are going to have such a great time on stage as we unwind and let loose,” Marshall said.

Tickets are $30 per person and are available at http://nationalmusic.us/getinvolved/special-events/. Advance purchase is encouraged, though tickets will also be available at the door. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29.

More information about the National Music Festival can be found at www.nationalmusic.us, and more information about the Chester River Chorale at www.chesterriverchorale.org.