UM SMC Imaging Department Plans for New, State of the Art CT Scanner

UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s diagnostic imaging department will soon be undergoing renovation in preparation for the arrival of a GE Revolution EVO CT scanner, Penny Olivi, Shore Regional Health’s director, Diagnostic Imaging has announced.

According to Olivi, the new CT scanner will serve as a state-of-the-art diagnostic tool for patients in emergency and acute care, and also for outpatients. CT scans help diagnose illnesses as well as damage involving the brain and other soft tissue in patients suffering strokes, heart attacks, trauma to the abdomen, shortness of breath, blood clots in the lung, gastrointestinal bleeding and generalized pain.

Says Olivi, “We selected the GE Revolution EVO CT scanner because it provides the greatest clinical benefit, in terms of its advanced imaging capacity as well as its shorter scan times that reduce the patient’s radiation exposure. This state-of-the-art equipment also provides the capability to perform significantly advanced brain profusion studies so that patients can either be treated immediately with a clot-busting drug or if necessary, transported to a neurosurgery center. Also, because CT scans provide more detailed images than X-rays, the GE Revolution EVO CT scanner will be an effective tool in many types of cancer diagnosis.”

The majority of the purchase of the GE Revolution EVO CT scanner and the suite renovation is funded by UM Shore Regional Health’s Board-designated fund, SRH Fund for Kent County, which includes the proceeds from the sale of Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Chestertown in early 2018 and the prior sale of three properties on Valley Road in Chestertown.

According to Barrie Meima, Chester River Health Foundation board chair, the Foundation will be raising funds to support the cost of the project. “This equipment represents a key advancement in the access to quality care here in Chestertown,” says Meima. “For those needing the scan on an outpatient basis, it will eliminate the need to travel outside the county, and for those in emergency or acute care, it will help speed diagnosis and treatment, and in many cases, save lives. All of us on the Foundation Board are excited about this technology’s capabilities and looking forward to receiving charitable support from the community to help realize the scanner’s full potential.”

So that there will be no interruption of CT scanning services in Chestertown, a temporary, a mobile CT unit is being installed adjacent to the hospital while the renovation, installation and licensing of the new unit is being completed. Arrival and set-up of the mobile unit is scheduled during the week of March 18, 2019.

