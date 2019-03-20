You are here: Home / Ecosystem / Homepage Notes / ShoreRivers Restoration Project Tour April 3

ShoreRivers Restoration Project Tour April 3

The ShoreRivers Restoration Project Tour will take place on April 3, 10 am – 3:30 pm. This tour will enable you to learn about 4 major water-quality projects designed to remove nutrients and sediments from our Eastern Shore rivers. RSVP here: RSVP ShoreRivers Bus Tour

ShoreRivers implements strategic restoration projects on agricultural lands, on public properties, in urban areas, at schools, colleges, and churches, and with private landowners. This tour showcases 4 different types of practices designed to reduce the sediment and nutrients that pollute our waterways, and the partnerships that were formed to make it possible. Our technical staff and various local engineers, restoration specialists, contractors, funders, and landowners will be on hand to discuss the water quality issues addressed at each site:

Chesapeake College – $1M funded by DNR/NFWF/Queen Anne’s County
Worton Park – $167,000 funded by DNR/Kent County
Starkey Farms – $422,500 funded DNR/EPA 319
Swantown Creek – $1.2M funded by DNR

 

