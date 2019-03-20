You are here: Home / Ecosystem / ESLC / Remembering Harry Hughes by Rob Etgen

Remembering Harry Hughes by Rob Etgen

March 20, 2019 by 1 Comment
Share

Harry Roe Hughes, two term Maryland Governor from the Eastern Shore, foremost champion of saving the Chesapeake Bay, and long-time Chairman of Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC), passed away comfortably at home last week after a long and very full life. Harry was a true statesman who had an incredible impact on Maryland, the Chesapeake Bay, the Eastern Shore, and all of us here at ESLC.

Just after Harry left the State House and his leadership role in stimulating the multi-state Bay cleanup, he was recruited to ESLC by his high school physics teacher – Howard Wood – one of ESLC’s Founders. Once on our Board Harry jumped right in and quickly started presiding at meetings, raising funds and shepherding me around the halls of government in Annapolis. Harry stayed active with ESLC in various roles even through his later years. During 2005, Harry and John Frece used the ESLC offices for the drafting of his autobiography, My Unexpected Journey.

Harry often loosened up ESLC crowds with stories of baseball and growing up in Denton when you could ramble unhindered across field and forest throughout Caroline County. He also took pride in his mischievous streak often telling about pushing his parent’s car out of the driveway and down the road before starting it to conceal nighttime joy rides. Many of his stories were prefaced by Harry saying he was killing time to avoid leading everyone in the ESLC fight song – “Don’t Bring In Sprawl” – which he hated singing.

My favorite Harry memory was in 1995 when he recruited the USDA Secretary to speak at ESLC’s annual gala in celebration of our proposed Security Corridor of protected farmland on the Eastern Shore. The morning of the sold out event at the Tidewater Inn the USDA Secretary was called out of the Country, and when I called Harry with the terrifying news, he simply said, “Let me see what I can do.” By that evening Harry had choreographed a speech by Maryland Agriculture and Natural Resources Secretaries and with Governor Glendenning on speakerphone that announced a major new State effort to protect our Corridor – and our crowd cheered! Now known as Maryland’s “Rural Legacy Program,” this initiative that Harry started that evening has now protected 920,694 acres of beautiful farmland and habitat. A nice day’s work!

Harry would often tell a joke about how someone in an elevator once asked him, “Didn’t you used to be Harry Hughes?” And his punch line was “Still am!” Truthfully, that joke is not that good, but when Harry told it, people roared with laughter. That was just Harry’s way – low key, comfortable, and lighthearted. We could use more of that today in our leaders.

Rob Etgen is the president of the East Shore Land Conservancy

Filed Under: ESLC, Op-Ed
|

*

Letters to Editor

  1. Fred W.J. Kirchner says:
    March 20, 2019 at 3:54 PM

    I knew Harry also, I came to Kent when he was Gov. He was a true eastern shoreman. Regardless, HE WAS A PAST GOVERNOR in MD.. regardless of his party affiliation. I am upset at the fact the our current Governor Hogan immediately issued an order to lower the State Flag ONLY for the death of Harry.. From the day Harry passed away until internment.
    The official flag code, USC Title 4 Chapt 1 section 7(m) has always granted the Governor of a state the right to call the National flag to half mast in the state for the passing of a former Governor or a past state legislator. I just checked the Secretary of state flag status, by order of the Governor, and it has not changed.. An order by the President of the U.S. is NOT necessary to call the national flag to half staff for the passing of a past governor, or a past state legilsator. This should never be a partisan issue as it appears? As a republican, I am quite surprised.. I feel sure if Harry was governor today, there would be no raw sewage dumping into the Patapsco, heading fdor the Bay, 24hrs a day !!

    Reply

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.
×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.