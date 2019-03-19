Spy House of the Week: “Pretty in Pink”

by

There are so many architectural styles that I admire but it is always difficult for me to resist the Queen Anne American style for its sheer exuberance. The elements of this style are all here in this house- the asymmetry, dominant front two-story gable projection, side secondary two-story gable projection, square tower with its hipped roof, wrap-around porch with articulated columns and fretwork, eave brackets, lap siding with fish-scale siding on the third floor, bay windows, accent attic windows, stained glass and diamond patterned muntins-this “Pink Lady” stands tall and is dressed in her Sunday best!

The front door opens onto a deep two-story entrance hall with beautiful herringbone patterned wood flooring. The triple run “U” shaped staircase with stained carved newel posts and railing cap with white balusters wraps around the side and rear wall. The side double window and arched transom with top and bottom diamond patterned muntins infilled with stained glass filters light within. The rear double window at the landing with full diamond patterned muntins and clear glass brings in direct sunlight.

The bay-windowed rooms on the first floor are parlors whose interiors designate their different functions. The front parlor has a seating grouping around the fireplace and a Queen Anne style writing desk at the bay window. The rear parlor with its paneled wainscot has a seating grouping around the TV and leads to the “U” shaped kitchen with a peninsula bar. The kitchen is open to the dining area with its trio of double windows along the side and another double window at the rear for views to the back yard. The glassed-in porch off the dining area has direct access to the rear terrace with seating and dining areas. The high fence between the house and the storage shed gives seated privacy for enjoying meals outdoors.

I loved how the stair landings were enlarged to create seating areas under the decorative windows. At the second floor a wide window with narrower sidelights and diamond muntins on the top light and a picture window below would be a cozy space for reading to a child or grandchild before bedtime or a sitting area for the bedrooms to share. The third floor landing at the top of the stair tower has a beautifully detailed window trio with an arched top center unit infilled with diamond muntin segments over a picture pane below. Shorter sidelights with full diamond muntins complete the design and the sofa below would be a quiet spot for an afternoon nap.

Two of the bedrooms on the second floor have one bay-windowed wall for great interior architecture and the third floor with its pitched ceiling that follows the gable roof above and dormer windows is a great space for myriad uses limited only by one’s imagination. This “Pink Lady” has irresistible appeal with its distinctive architecture and numerous period details inside and outside. It is updated and ready for a new owner to fully appreciate this gem.

For more information about this property, contact Retha Arbital with Doug Ashley Realtors at 410-810-0010 (o), 410-708-2172 (c) or rarrabal@hotmail.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.