Acclaimed Environmental Journalist Tom Pelton at Washington College March 27

Tom Pelton, an award-winning environmental journalist and author of The Chesapeake in Focus: Transforming the Natural World, will give a talk at Washington College on March 27 called “Myths and Truths of the Chesapeake Bay Cleanup.”
The event, which is free and open to the public, starts at 5:30 p.m. in Litrenta Lecture Hall of the Toll Science Center and is sponsored by the McClain Program for Environmental Studies. A book signing will follow.
Pelton has hosted the public radio program “The Environment in Focus” since 2007. He also works as Director of Communications for the Environmental Integrity Project, a non-profit organization that publishes investigative reports about environmental issues and works to hold polluters and governments accountable to protect public health.
From 1997 until 2008, Tom was a journalist for The Baltimore Sun, where he was twice named one of the best environmental reporters in America by the Society of Environmental Journalists. He has also published in The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, Harvard Magazine, Yankee magazine, and several other publications. Pelton earned his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University and his graduate degree from the University of Chicago.
