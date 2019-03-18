Academy Art Museum Announces April Events

by

EXHIBITIONS

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat.

Richard Diebenkorn: Beginnings, 1942–1955

April 26–July 14

Reception: Friday, April 26, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.

The exhibition and its accompanying catalogue aim to present a comprehensive view of Diebenkorn’s evolution to maturity, focusing solely on the paintings and drawings that precede his 1955 shift to figuration at age 33. Included in the exhibition are 100 paintings and drawings primarily from the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation, many of which have not before been publicly exhibited. The exhibition is organized by the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation in conjunction with the Crocker Art Museum, and curated by Scott Shields, Associate Director and Chief Curator of the Crocker Art Museum, Sacramento, CA. The Academy Art Museum is the only venue on the East Coast.

Related Events:

Lecture: Sunday, April 28. 2 p.m. – Scott Shields, Exhibition Curator & Catalog Author

Lecture: Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m. – Gretchen Diebenkorn Grant, My Father Richard Diebenkorn

Matthew Moore: Post-Socialist Landscapes

Through April 7

Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.

Matthew Moore is an Associate Professor of Photography and the Chair of the Visual Arts Department at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, MD. His current project was born as an investigation of the rural and urban landscapes of countries that were once occupied by the Soviet Union.

Recent Acquisitions: Photography @ AAM

Through April 7

Free Docent Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.

Recent Acquisitions: Photography @ AAM presents recently acquired works of photography, including works by Ansel Adams, Berenice Abbott, Tom Baril, Ed Clark, William Eggleston, Lisette Model, Bruce Nauman.

LECTURES

Kittredge-Wilson Lecture

These lectures feature an exciting array of speakers who impart a diversity of perspectives on subjects such as art, architecture, history, and literature.

Richard Diebenkorn: Beginnings, 1942–1955

Scott Shields Associate Director and Chief Curator, Crocker Museum of Art

Lecture and Book Signing

Sunday, April 28, 2 p.m.

The catalogue focuses on Diebenkorn’s evolution to maturity. It features nearly 200 paintings and drawings, many from the archives of the Richard Diebenkorn Foundation, that precede his shift to figuration. Many of these pieces will be unfamiliar to the public, yet they offer a fuller picture of Diebenkorn’s precocious achievements and set the stage for what was yet to come.

My Father Richard Diebenkorn

Gretchen Diebenkorn Grant

June 1, 11 a.m.

Gretchen Diebenkorn, daughter of the artist, reminisces in a panel discussion with Dorsey Waxter, Partner at Van Doren Waxter, New York.

EVENTS

Open MIC

Second Wednesday Each Month

April 10 – It’s Alive!

7 to 9 p.m.

Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

ADULT CLASSES

Here is a sampling of the many classes, instructors, and mediums being featured. Please visit academyartmuseum.org to see a complete list of adult class offerings.

Watercolor: Trees, Trees, and More Glorious Trees!

Instructor: Steve Bleinberger

3 weeks: April 9, 16 and 23

Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

An Evening Critique

Mentors: Katie Cassidy, Sheryl Southwick and Diane DuBois Mullaly

Thursday, April 25, 5 – 7 p.m.

Cost: $10 per person payable at the door. Complimentary wine and snacks

CHILDREN’S CLASSES

eARTh Arts Day Extravaganza!

Instructor: Museum Staff

Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

FREE

Save the planet and get creative! Before you throw out that old can, bottle cap, magazine etc…think about what you might do with it to keep it in use. Better yet, come to the Academy Art Museum’s eARTh Arts Day Extravaganza and make some great projects to take back home. This year the Museum is teaming up with Horn Point Laboratory to bring you great new projects.

SUMMER CAMPS

Academy Art Museum Summer Camps (PreK –High School)

Camps are offered weekly, beginning the last week of June and continuing through the third week of August. Most camps are between two and three hours long.

Academy Art Museum camps are designed to appeal to every age range and arts interest from pre-school summer-themed offerings to tween and teen crafts, such as paper-making and plaster sculpture. The Museum’s signature Kaleidoscope Camp—a perennial favorite—consists of multi-media projects, while other camps focus on building basic art skills, such as drawing and painting. New 2019 camps offer high school students advanced drawing and digital media expertise.

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

Ballroom and Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell

Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.