Stanley Black & Decker CEO Jim Loree at WC on March 25

Jim Loree, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stanley Black & Decker, will be the speaker for Washington College’s spring 2019 James C. Jones Seminar in American Business on March 25.

Loree will give a talk entitled “Purpose-Driven Performance: Staying Relevant for 175 Years and Beyond.” The event, sponsored by the Department of Business Management, takes place in Decker Theatre, Gibson Center for the Arts at 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. A reception will follow in the Underwood Lobby.

Stanley Black & Decker operates the world’s largest tool and storage company featuring iconic brands such as Craftsman, DeWalt, Porter-Cable, Stanley, and Bostitch. Loree joined the company, then Stanley Works, as CFO in 1999 when the company generated just over $2 billion in revenue, according to the company’s website.

“In that role, he led a massive restructuring of the business and began a re-architecting of the company’s portfolio,” the website states. “Since that time, he was promoted to COO, President and then CEO in 2016, as the company generated significant growth both organically and through acquisitions to stand at $13 billion in annual revenue (more than 5x growth since 1999), with more than 58,000 employees across 60 countries.”

Loree is also the husband of Rebecca Corbin Loree ’00, a member of the College’s Board of Visitors and Governors, and the namesake of the Rebecca Corbin Loree Center, which houses the College’s Center for Career Development.

The James C. Jones, Jr. Seminar in American Business was endowed in 1978 by the George W. King Printing Company of Baltimore in memory of its former company president. Jimmy Jones, a 1947 graduate of Washington College, served on the Board of Visitors and Governors from 1974 until his death in 1978. Previous speakers include College President Kurt Landgraf; Paul Reed Smith, founder of PRS Guitars; Michael Bloomberg; and ABC News business correspondent Betsy Stark.

